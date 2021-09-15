15th ASOSAI Assembly convenes online

Vietnam has played a key role in ensuring the success of this year's event.

The community of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) has demonstrated solidarity to overcome difficulties while taking on innovative measures to respond to the Covid-19 situation, said Vietnam's Auditor General and Chairman Tran Sy Thanh.

Vietnam's Auditor General and Chairman of the ASOSAI for the 2018-2021 period Tran Sy Thanh. Photos: VNA

Thanh was speaking at the 15th assembly of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions, which was virtually held in a special circumstance as the pandemic is causing severe socio-economic impacts on the majority of Asia.

In his opening speech today [September 7] following the launch of the 15th ASOSAI tenure 2021-2024, Thanh said this showed the efforts from each Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) in the region, including SAI Thailand – the host of this 15th Assembly, and SAI China, those that have worked closely with SAI Vietnam to prepare for this event.

The event aimed to seek better measures to ensure the safety of all members during the pandemic.

"For the past three years serving as ASOSAI Chair, the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) along with other members have been working on realizing the Hanoi Declaration, themed Environmental Auditing for Sustainable Development," Thanh said.

Overview of the meeting.

Thailand Auditor General Chanathap Indamra noted the pandemic exerted its negative impacts on every aspect of life, including the auditing sector.

In this regard, all general accounting offices have to adapt their operation to the current situation, added Indamra.

Indamra stressed this year's event could not succeed without support from Vietnam and China amid a serious Covid-19 situation.

Chairman of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) Aleksei Kudrin said as the world has changed dramatically due to the pandemic, the organization of the 15 th ASOSAI Assembly showed the flexibility of the auditing community towards greater efficiency in operation in the future.

Kudrin added the approval of the Bangkok Declaration at this event would be the key legal document to set the tone for ASOSAI operation in the future.

The INTOSAI Chairman expressed his thanks for the SAV that has served as the Chair of ASOSAI during a difficult period and solved many major issues to promote the credibility of ASOSAI in Asia.

Following the opening ceremony, the 15th ASOSAI Assembly, delegates would gather in the first and second plenary sessions, the 8th Symposium, and the 57th Governing Board Meeting.