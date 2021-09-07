14,208 new COVID-19 cases, 316 more deaths reported on Tuesday

The 14,208 new COVID-19 cases include 15 imported cases and 14,193 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (7,310), Bình Dương (3,966), Đồng Nai (945), Long An (490), Kiên Giang (242), Tiền Giang (183), Quảng Bình (182), Tây Ninh (164), An Giang (87), Cần Thơ (74), Đồng Tháp (71), Khánh Hòa (61), Đắk Nông (51), Bình Phước (48), Bình Thuận (46), Quảng Ngãi (37), Hà Nội (36), Đà Nẵng (34), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (31), Phú Yên (25), Nghệ An (18), Bình Định (11), Quảng Nam (10), Thừa Thiên Huế (9), Trà Vinh (8 ), Quảng Trị (8 ), Vĩnh Long (7), Thanh Hóa (7), Cà Mau (7), Sơn La (7), Bắc Ninh (4), Lạng Sơn (3), Bến Tre (2), Hậu Giang (2), Bạc Liêu (2), Lâm Đồng (1), Kon Tum (1), Hưng Yên (1), Bắc Giang (1), and Ninh Thuận (1); 8,161 of these were found in the community .
An additional 316 COVID related deaths were announced, bringing the total to 13,701.
