14,208 cases and 316 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday

HÀ NỘI – A total of 14,208 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 550,996. There were also a further 316 fatalities.
Compared to Monday, the number of cases had risen nationally by 1,716.
HCM City once again recorded the most new infections with 7,310, followed by neighbouring Bình Dương Province with 3,966.
The other cases were in Đồng Nai (945), Long An (490), Kiên Giang (242), Tiền Giang (183), Quảng Bình (182), Tây Ninh (164), An Giang (87), Cần Thơ (74), Đồng Tháp (71), Khánh Hòa (61), Đắk Nông (51), Bình Phước (48), Bình Thuận (46), Quảng Ngãi (37), Hà Nội (36), Đà Nẵng (34), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (31), Phú Yên (25), Nghệ An (18), Bình Định (11), Quảng Nam (10), Thừa Thiên Huế (9), Trà Vinh (8 ), Quảng Trị (8 ), Vĩnh Long (7), Thanh Hóa (7), Cà Mau (7), Sơn La (7), Bắc Ninh (4), Lạng Sơn (3), Bến Tre (2), Hậu Giang (2), Bạc Liêu (2), Lâm Đồng (1), Kon Tum (1), Hưng Yên (1), Bắc Giang (1), and Ninh Thuận (1).
Among the new COVID-related deaths, 253 were in HCM City. The remaining fatalities were recorded in Bình Dương (40), Long An (7), Tiền Giang (7), Khánh Hòa (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (2), Phú Yên (2) and Đồng Tháp (1).
In total, 13,701 people have now lost their lives due to COVID-related complications.
A further 10,253 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of patients given the all-clear to 311,710
There are currently 6,369 people being treated in intensive care units and 35 patients on life support.
So far, 22,675,644 people have been vaccinated, of those 3,444,406 people have received two doses.
Among the new cases, 15 were imported. VNS
