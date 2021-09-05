13,137 new infections announced on Sunday, of which 36 were imported and 13,101 were recorded domestically in HCM City (6,226), Binh Duong (3,540), Dong Nai (1,243), Long An (756), Kien Giang (345), Tien Giang (133), Can Tho (100), Tay Ninh (91), Dong Tower (78), Khanh Hoa (74), An Giang (73), Da Nang (64), Hanoi (53), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (51), Nghe An (48), Binh Thuan (47), Tra Vinh (33), Quang Ngai (25), Phu Yen (24), Binh Phuoc (22), Vinh Long (20), Binh Dinh (13), Ca Mau (6), Lam Dong (5), Ben Tre (5), Bac Ninh (5), Quang Tri (4), Thanh Hoa (4), Lang Son (3), Son La (2), Bac Lieu (2), Ninh Thuan (1), Quang Nam (1 ), Ha Tinh (1), Bac Giang (1), Quang Ninh (1), and Dak Nong (1). Of these, 7,521 cases were in the community.
- New HIV treatment could reduce deaths
- Al-Qaeda warns US of new jihad after bin Laden death
- No new MERS cases, fatalities in South Korea
- Ebola infections set to soar in Liberia: WHO
- Hanoi reports first death from dengue fever
- New HIV infections falls 21%, UN says
- Death toll from Europe cold snap passes 300
- Vietnam reports first human death of swine flu in 2018
- Vietnam reports first human death of swine flu in years
- New Ebola cases slowing in Liberia, but too soon to celebrate: WHO
- Haiti toll rises above 250, new cases taper off
- South Korea's MERS toll rises to 23 with three more deaths
- S. Korea's MERS toll rises to 23 with three more deaths
- Adolescent deaths from AIDS tripled since 2000: UNICEF
- Global Ebola death toll passes 1,000: WHO
- Hunt for HIV cure bolstered by new research
- New York train crash kills four
- Ebola deaths pass 11,000 mark: WHO
- Hanoi reports second dengue fever death
- S Korea reports 7th MERS death, vows to end outbreak
13,137 new infections announced on Sunday, 281 more deaths have 239 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.