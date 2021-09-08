12,680 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday

The new cases included 17 imported and 12,663 local infections. The domestic ones were reported in HCM City (7,308), Bình Dương (3,172), Đồng Nai (814), Long An (372), Tiền Giang (171), Cần Thơ (83), Đồng Tháp (62), Bình Phước (61), Quảng Bình (53), Tây Ninh (52), Khánh Hòa (48), An Giang (46), Kiên Giang (43), Nghệ An (42), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (42), Hà Nội (40), Đà Nẵng (30), Đắk Nông (28), Bình Định (27), Bình Thuận (26), Đắk Lắk (24), Phú Yên (19), Quảng Ngãi (19), Bạc Liêu (18), Sóc Trăng (13), Trà Vinh (11), Thừa Thiên Huế (9), Bến Tre (6), Bắc Ninh (5), Cà Mau (5), Gia Lai (3), Quảng Nam (2), Ninh Thuận (2), Sơn La (2), Thái Bình (1), Hưng Yên (1), Hà Tĩnh (1), Lạng Sơn (1), and Hậu Giang (1). As many as 7,851 cases were found in the community. Details to follow soon.