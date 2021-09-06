12,481 new COVID-19 cases detected on Monday

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Health announced 12,481 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing Việt Nam's total to 536,788.
A further 311 deaths were also reported.
Of the latest transmissions, only four were imported and the rest locally transmitted. Among the new cases, 8,099 were found in the community.
HCM City recorded the highest number of new infections with 7,122, an increase of 896 cases compared to Sunday, followed by Bình Dương (2,194), Đồng Nai (871), Long An (857), Tiền Giang (234), and Kiên Giang (201).
The number of new infections in both Bình Dương and Đồng Nai decreased by 1,346 and 372 respectively.
In the capital city of Hà Nội, 42 new infections were reported.
The 311 COVID-related fatalities were in HCM City (233), Bình Dương (39), Long An (5), Khánh Hòa (7), Đồng Nai (6), Long An (5), Tiền Giang (5), Kiên Giang (3), Đồng Tháp (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Cần Thơ (2), Sóc Trăng (2), Bình Định (2), Hà Nội (1), Vĩnh Long (1), and Tây Ninh (1).
Also on Monday, a total 9,730 of people were given the all-clear, bringing the number of fully recovered patients to 301,457.
By Monday, more than 22 million people have been vaccinated, of those over 3.3 million people have been given two doses.
There are nine provinces and cities that have not recorded new cases for 14 days: Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hoà Bình, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên and Vĩnh Phúc.
As of Monday, 6,407 patients are currently in intensive care and 32 patients are using machines to help them breathe. VNS
- 61 new COVID-19 cases detected in city
- No new Covid-19 case Tuesday morning
- With 2,089 new COVID-19 cases, total cases in city touch 1,09,140
- 81 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry on Sunday
- Vietnam records no new Covid-19 case Tuesday morning
- With 47 new Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand’s tally rises to 3,305; over 2,600 recover
- Thane: 400 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, number of deaths fall
- Portuguese Government Reinstates Restrictions Amid New COVID-19 Cases in Lisbon
- Coronavirus | Beijing shuts largest wholesale market Xinfadi after six new COVID-19 cases reported
- Mumbai: Just 6 new Covid-19 cases in Dharavi; tally climbs to 2,381
- Chennai, five northern districts see 60% of Tamil Nadu’s new COVID-19 cases
- Dharavi reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday; 35 persons test positive in Dadar
- Mumbai: Dharavi reports 36 new COVID-19 cases; Dadar, Mahim see fewer numbers
- Delhi logs 1,475 new Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths mark lowest fatality count since June 9
- Delhi adds 1,211 new Covid-19 cases, lowest count in over a month since June 9
- Punjab’s Patiala district sees steepest single-day spike of 45 new Covid-19 cases
- Florida records more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day, the highest single-day increase in any state
- Physical distancing measures could reduce new Covid-19 cases by 13%
- Vietnam starts fifth day without new Covid-19 case, one patient relapses
- Vietnam confirms no new Covid-19 case Wednesday evening
12,481 new COVID-19 cases detected on Monday have 493 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.