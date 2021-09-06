The new infections include four imported and 12,477 local cases. The domestic transmissions were confirmed in HCM City (7,122), Bình Dương (2,194), Đồng Nai (871), Long An (857), Tiền Giang (234), Kiên Giang (201), Tây Ninh (134), Khánh Hòa (97), Đồng Tháp (95), An Giang (87), Đắk Lắk (79), Cần Thơ (70), Đà Nẵng (63), Bình Thuận (48), Hà Nội (42), Phú Yên (34), Quảng Ngãi (31), Bình Phước (28), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (22), Quảng Bình (21), Trà Vinh (20), Thừa Thiên Huế (14), Gia Lai (13), Sóc Trăng (13), Nghệ An (12), Thanh Hóa (11), Cà Mau (10), Bình Định (9), Vĩnh Long (9), Bạc Liêu (9), Bắc Ninh (7), Lâm Đồng (4), Bến Tre (4), Ninh Thuận (3), Đắk Nông (3), Sơn La (2), Quảng Nam (2), Kon Tum (1), and Bắc Giang (1). Among these, 8,099 were found in the community.
- CDC highlights first sustained decline of new cases of diabetes in US since 80s
- Energy drinks linked to hepatitis in new case study
- Google+ May Be Linked to New Online Music Store, Report Says
- New Cases Are Necessary For The New IPhone 7 And 7 Plus
- Damballa's new state of infections report questions security-alert frequency
- New case before the Supreme Court could prompt more fraud lawsuits
- New MacBook Pros are reportedly on deck, but not in September
- Cyber Monday Toy Sale Launched On Amazon
- Top 25 Cyber Monday Deals
- NBA Rumors: Why Kevin Durant Met With Kyrie Irving In New York
- Whooping Cough: Pertussis Cases Are On The Rise
- Report: Pelicans to name Cash to key front-office role
- ToysRUs Cyber Monday 2016 Deal Is 15% Off Sitewide
- Macy's Cyber Monday 2016 Deals Unveiled As Black Friday Sale Launches
- Cyber Monday 2016 Is Largest Online Sales Day In History With $3.39 Billion
- GameStop Cyber Monday 2015 Deals Revealed
- Walmart Cyber Monday Sale Announced
- ToysRUs Cyber Monday 2015 Unveiled
- The Best Cyber Monday 2015 Deals
- Top Cyber Monday Online TV Deals
12,481 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday have 293 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.