12,481 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday

The new infections include four imported and 12,477 local cases. The domestic transmissions were confirmed in HCM City (7,122), Bình Dương (2,194), Đồng Nai (871), Long An (857), Tiền Giang (234), Kiên Giang (201), Tây Ninh (134), Khánh Hòa (97), Đồng Tháp (95), An Giang (87), Đắk Lắk (79), Cần Thơ (70), Đà Nẵng (63), Bình Thuận (48), Hà Nội (42), Phú Yên (34), Quảng Ngãi (31), Bình Phước (28), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (22), Quảng Bình (21), Trà Vinh (20), Thừa Thiên Huế (14), Gia Lai (13), Sóc Trăng (13), Nghệ An (12), Thanh Hóa (11), Cà Mau (10), Bình Định (9), Vĩnh Long (9), Bạc Liêu (9), Bắc Ninh (7), Lâm Đồng (4), Bến Tre (4), Ninh Thuận (3), Đắk Nông (3), Sơn La (2), Quảng Nam (2), Kon Tum (1), and Bắc Giang (1). Among these, 8,099 were found in the community.