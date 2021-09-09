12,420 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday

Việt Nam reports 12.420 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 21 imported and 12,399 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh (5.549), Bình Dương (4.531), Đồng Nai (880), Long An (412), Tây Ninh (161), Kiên Giang (135), Tiền Giang (115), Khánh Hòa (77), Đắk Lắk (61), Cần Thơ (53), Quảng Bình (50), Bình Thuận (44), Đồng Tháp (41), Đà Nẵng (35), Hà Nội (35), Bình Định (29), An Giang (28), Bình Phước (20), Đắk Nông (19), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (16), Thanh Hóa (15), Phú Yên (15), Bến Tre (12), Bạc Liêu (12), Quảng Nam (10), Sóc Trăng (9), Nghệ An (8 ), Gia Lai (7), Quảng Ngãi (6), Hưng Yên (4), Cà Mau (4), Bắc Ninh (2), Trà Vinh (1), Quảng Trị (1), Ninh Thuận (1), Bắc Giang (1). Among these, 6,138 are found in the community.
