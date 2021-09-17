11,521 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday

A medical staff takes samples of a boy for a SARS-CoV-2 test in An Phú District, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Sang
HÀ NỘI — A further 11,521 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Việt Nam on Friday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 667,650. There were also a further 212 COVID-related fatalities.
Fifteen of the new infections were imported and the rest were all domestic.
HCM City recorded the most with 5,972 cases, followed by Bình Dương with 4,013 and Đồng Nai with 345.
Hà Nội recorded 12 new cases on Friday, all in quarantined or lockdown areas. The capital city has not detected any community cases in the past two days. Friday was also the day Hà Nội recorded the lowest number of cases in the past two months.
Other localities that reported new infections were Long An (273), Kiên Giang (180), Tiền Giang (118), Tây Ninh (114), An Giang (106), Quảng Ngãi (52), Cần Thơ (50), Quảng Bình (37), Đồng Tháp (35), Khánh Hòa (35), Bình Phước (21), Bình Thuận (18), Bạc Liêu (14), Ninh Thuận (13), Quảng Trị (12), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (12), Hậu Giang (11), Phú Yên (10), Bình Định (9), Nghệ An (9), Đà Nẵng (8 ), Sóc Trăng (6), Lâm Đồng (3), Vĩnh Long (3), Thừa Thiên Huế (3), Thanh Hóa (3), Cà Mau (3), Bến Tre (1), Quảng Nam (1) and Gia Lai (1).
In total, 9,914 patients were given the all-clear on Friday, meaning 430,691 people have recovered from the disease so far.
More than 33 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date.
Fourteen out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases for the past 14 days.
The ministry on Friday also announced 212 fatalities related to COVID-19 in Hồ Chí Minh City (166), Bình Dương (28), Long An (2), Tiền Giang (2), Tây Ninh (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Cà Mau (1), Khánh Hòa (1), Bình Thuận (1), Đồng Tháp (4), Cần Thơ (1), Bình Định (1) and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1).
The total number of people to die from COVID-related complications now stands at 16,637 deaths, making up 2.5 per cent of the total patients. The world's fatality rate is 2.1 per cent of total patients. — VNS
