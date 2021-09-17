11,521 new COVID-19 cases, 212 more deaths reported on Friday

The 11,521 new COVID-19 cases include 15 imported cases and 11,506 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (5,972), Bình Dương (4,013), Đồng Nai (345), Long An (273), Kiên Giang (180), Tiền Giang (118), Tây Ninh (114), An Giang (106), Quảng Ngãi (52), Cần Thơ (50), Quảng Bình (37), Đồng Tháp (35), Khánh Hòa (35), Bình Phước (21), Bình Thuận (18), Hà Nội (15), Bạc Liêu (14), Ninh Thuận (13), Quảng Trị (12), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (12), Hậu Giang (11), Phú Yên (10), Bình Định (9), Nghệ An (9), Đà Nẵng (8 ), Sóc Trăng (6), Lâm Đồng (3), Vĩnh Long (3), Thừa Thiên Huế (3), Thanh Hóa (3), Cà Mau (3), Bến Tre (1), Quảng Nam (1), and Gia Lai (1); 6,656 of these were found in the community.
An additional 212 COVID related deaths were announced, bringing the total death toll to 16,637.
