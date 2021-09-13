11,172 new infections detected in Việt Nam Monday

An elderly man in Hai Bà Trưng District, Hà Nội is given a vaccine shot. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 11,172 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 624,547.

There were also a further 298 fatalities announced Monday and an additional 83 added to the total from previous days.

Among the new cases, there were four imported and 11,168 local.

Compared to Sunday, the number of cases has decreased nationally by 301.

HCM City still tops the list with 5,446 new infections, followed by neighbouring Bình Dương Province with 3,651.

The other infections were found in Đồng Nai (768), Long An (327), Tiền Giang (161), Tây Ninh (142), Kiên Giang (77), Cần Thơ (68), Đồng Tháp (59), Quảng Bình (57), An Giang (44), Khánh Hòa (44), Bình Phước (42), Hà Nội (41), Bình Thuận (38), Đắk Lắk (28), Cà Mau (21), Đắk Nông (20), Thừa Thiên Huế (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (16), Đà Nẵng (13), Quảng Ngãi (13), Sóc Trăng (11), Nghệ An (9), Thanh Hóa (7), Quảng Nam (7), Phú Yên (7), Bạc Liêu (6), Vĩnh Long (5), Bến Tre (5), Bình Định (5), Ninh Thuận (5), Trà Vinh (4), Gia Lai (2), and Quảng Ninh (1).

Among the new COVID-related deaths, 228 were in HCM City. The remaining fatalities were recorded in Bình Dương (32), Đồng Nai (10), Long An (7), Tiền Giang (5), Đồng Tháp (5), Cần Thơ (3), Khánh Hòa (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Phú Yên (1), Bình Thuận (1), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1), and An Giang (1).

The 83 additional deaths were in Bình Dương (9), Đồng Tháp (52), An Giang (22). In total, 15,660 people have now lost their lives due to COVID-related complications.

A further 11,200 recoveries were reported on Monday, taking the total number of patients given the all-clear to 385,778.

There are currently 6,035 people being treated in intensive care units.

By noon on September 13, more than 4.6 million people in Hà Nội have been given the first vaccine shot, with 611,800 given both shots. A total of 29,280,307 people have been vaccinated nationwide at least once. VNS