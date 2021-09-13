11,172 new COVID-19 cases, 298 more deaths reported on Monday

The 11,172 new COVID-19 cases include four imported cases and 11,168 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (5,446), Bình Dương (3,651), Đồng Nai (768), Long An (327), Tiền Giang (161), Tây Ninh (142), Kiên Giang (77), Cần Thơ (68), Đồng Tháp (59), Quảng Bình (57), An Giang (44), Khánh Hòa (44), Bình Phước (42), Hà Nội (41), Bình Thuận (38), Đắk Lắk (28), Cà Mau (21), Đắk Nông (20), Thừa Thiên Huế (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (16), Đà Nẵng (13), Quảng Ngãi (13), Sóc Trăng (11), Nghệ An (9), Thanh Hóa (7), Quảng Nam (7), Phú Yên (7), Bạc Liêu (6), Vĩnh Long (5), Bến Tre (5), Bình Định (5), Ninh Thuận (5), Trà Vinh (4), Gia Lai (2), and Quảng Ninh (1); 5,926 of these were found in the community.

An additional 298 COVID related deaths were announced, bringing the total death toll to 15,660.