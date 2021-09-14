10,508 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday

Medical workers give COVID-19 vaccinations for residents in Mễ Trì Ward, Nam Từ Liêm District in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw 10,508 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 635,055, according to the Ministry of Health.

Twelve of them were imported cases and the remaining 10,496 infections were all domestic.

HCM City recorded the most with 6,312 cases, followed by Bình Dương with 2,178 and Đồng Nai with 777.

Other localities that reported new cases included Long An (379), Kiên Giang (157), An Giang (111), Tiền Giang (102), Tây Ninh (75), Bình Phước (54), Khánh Hòa (44), Cần Thơ (40), Bạc Liêu (34), Bình Định (34), Đồng Tháp (32), Đắk Nông (26), Hà Nội (21), Quảng Nam (14), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (14), Bến Tre (13), Thừa Thiên Huế (11), Đà Nẵng (11), Đắk Lắk (10), Quảng Ngãi (9), Cà Mau (8 ), Thanh Hóa (6), Trà Vinh (5), Ninh Thuận (5), Bình Thuận (5), Vĩnh Long (3), Phú Yên (2), Nghệ An (2), Lâm Đồng (1), Hưng Yên (1).

A total of 6,740 cases were detected in the community.

As many as 12,683 patients were given the all-clear on Tuesday, meaning 398,461 people have recovered from the disease.

More than 30.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.

Thirteen out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases for the past 14 days.

The MoH on Tuesday also announced 276 fatalities related to COVID-19 including HCM City (199), Bình Dương (41), Đồng Nai (12), Tiền Giang (7), Long An (4), Kiên Giang (4), Đồng Tháp (4), Bình Thuận (2), Cần Thơ (1), Quảng Bình (1), and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1).

The country thus saw 15,936 deaths related to COVID-19, making up 2.5 per cent of the total patients. The world's fatality rate is 2.1 per cent of total patients. — VNS