10,508 new cases, 276 deaths announced on Tuesday

The new infections include 12 imported and 10,496 domestic transmissions. The local ones are reported in HCM City (6,312), Bình Dương (2,178), Đồng Nai (777), Long An (379), Kiên Giang (157), An Giang (111), Tiền Giang (102), Tây Ninh (75), Bình Phước (54), Khánh Hòa (44), Cần Thơ (40), Bạc Liêu (34), Bình Định (34), Đồng Tháp (32), Đắk Nông (26), Hà Nội (21), Quảng Nam (14), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (14), Bến Tre (13), Thừa Thiên Huế (11), Đà Nẵng (11), Đắk Lắk (10), Quảng Ngãi (9), Cà Mau (8 ), Thanh Hóa (6), Trà Vinh (5), Ninh Thuận (5), Bình Thuận (5), Vĩnh Long (3), Phú Yên (2), Nghệ An (2), Lâm Đồng (1), and Hưng Yên (1). Up to 6,740 cases were found in the community. Details to follow soon.