10,040 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday

Police officers at a COVID-19 checkpoint in the southern province of Bạc Liêu. — VNA/VNS Photo Chanh Đa

HÀ NỘI — A total of 10,040 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the country's total number of infections to 687,063.

Fifteen of the new infections were imported and 10,025 new cases were all domestic.

There were also a further 233 fatalities announced Sunday.

Compared to Saturday, the number of daily cases has increased nationally by 665.

HCM City still tops the list with 5,496 new infections, followed by neighbouring Bình Dương Province with 2,332.

The other infections were found in Đồng Nai (953), An Giang (287), Long An (249), Kiên Giang (151), Tiền Giang (102), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (84), Tây Ninh (53), Cần Thơ (52), Khánh Hòa (37), Bình Định (30), Quảng Ngãi (24), Hà Nội (20), Cà Mau (18), Quảng Bình (15), Bình Phước (15), Ninh Thuận (15), Phú Yên (13), Quảng Nam (13), Hậu Giang (11), Đắk Nông (11), Trà Vinh (8 ), Bình Thuận (7), Đồng Tháp (6), Bến Tre (6), Quảng Trị (5), Bạc Liêu (3), Đà Nẵng (2), Vĩnh Long (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Hà Tĩnh (1), Hưng Yên (1) and Bắc Ninh (1).

Among the new COVID-related deaths, 182 were in HCM City. The remaining fatalities were recorded in Bình Dương (31), Long An (9), An Giang (3), Bình Thuận (2), Tiền Giang (2), Khánh Hòa (1), Kiên Giang (1), Quảng Bình (1) and Tây Ninh (1).

A further 9,137 recoveries were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of patients given the all-clear to 457,505.

There are currently 5,396 people being treated in intensive care units.

More than 34 million vaccine doses have been administered to date, with just over 27.5 million people getting two doses. — VNS