10,011 news cases, 184 deaths are reported on Sunday

All the newly-confirmed cases are domestic and detected in HCM City (5,121), Bình Dương (3,332), Đồng Nai (746), Long An (171), Kiên Giang (99), An Giang (81), Tiền Giang (63), Cần Thơ (52), Đắk Lắk (49), Hà Nam (49), Khánh Hòa (38), Tây Ninh (37), Bình Phước (27), Quảng Bình (24), Gia Lai (17), Bình Định (14), Ninh Thuận (12), Đồng Tháp (10), Bình Thuận (9), Đà Nẵng (8 ), Phú Yên (7), Hậu Giang (6), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (5), Bạc Liêu (5), Quảng Trị (4), Cà Mau (3), Đắk Nông (3), Vĩnh Long (3), Quảng Ngãi (3), Nghệ An (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Quảng Nam (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Thanh Hóa (2), and Hà Nội (2).