10,011 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, 184 more deaths

HÀ NỘI — A further 10,011 COVID-19 cases were reported in 33 localities in Việt Nam on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 756,689.
There were also another 184 coronavirus-related deaths announced, most in HCM City, 131, increasing the total number of fatalities to 18,584.
Among the new local infections, HCM City recorded the highest with 5,121, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (3,332) and Đồng Nai (746).
The capital city of Hà Nội reported only two new infections.
Other cases were found in Long An (171), Kiên Giang (99), An Giang (81), Tiền Giang (63), Cần Thơ (52), Đắk Lắk (49), Hà Nam (49), Khánh Hòa (38), Tây Ninh (37), Bình Phước (27), Quảng Bình (24), Gia Lai (17), Bình Định (14), Ninh Thuận (12), Đồng Tháp (10), Bình Thuận (9), Đà Nẵng (8 ), Phú Yên (7), Hậu Giang (6), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (5), Bạc Liêu (5), Quảng Trị (4), Cà Mau (3), Đắk Nông (3), Vĩnh Long (3), Quảng Ngãi (3), Nghệ An (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Quảng Nam (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2) and Thanh Hóa (2).
Sixteen localities have gone 14 days without new community infections, namely Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Vĩnh Phúc, Hải Phòng, Phú Thọ, Ninh Bình, Nam Định, Bắc Giang, Thái Bình and Lạng Sơn.
Also on Sunday, 11,477 patients were declared coronavirus-free, taking to total number of recoveries to 527,926.
There are currently 32 cases are being treated with ECMO.
Việt Nam has so far administered more than 38 million doses of vaccines. — VNS
