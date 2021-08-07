Zalo’s new tool helps COVID-19 affected people

HÀ NỘI — Social network Zalo has launched the tool Zalo Connect which aims to support its users that are facing difficulties amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Accordingly, Zalo users in HCM City, Đồng Nai, Bình Dương, and Long An can easily seek emergency support from the community for foods, medicines, and other essential goods, or quickly connect with doctors and medical experts for remote medical advice.
Through the application, individuals and charitable organisations will quickly detect and support those facing difficulties surrounding their residential areas, but still strictly follow COVID-19 prevention and social distancing regulations.
Users should activate the feature to allow strangers to communicate on Zalo to ensure that the relief force can connect with them quickly.
Zalo Connect was completed in five days with the coordination of the national technology centre for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Users in the four above-mentioned localities can easily access this feature right at the top of Zalo’s browser and select “I need help” or “I want to help”, depending on their need.
Zalo is expected to have more tools that allow donors to update the list of those who have received support, thus properly distributing donations from the community. — VNS
