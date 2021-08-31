“Youth for Environment” project lauded for innovative communication products

The For Vietnamese Stature Foundation at a ceremony last week evaluated the successful results of the first phase of the Youth for Environment project. Photo courtesy of VSF

HCM CITY— The nonprofit For Vietnamese Stature Foundation (VSF) is carrying out the second phase of the "Youth for Environment" project with 11 activities including training sessions on environmental communication and participation in field trips with experienced journalists.

Many new activities are planned such as the Plastic Talk contest to find innovative environmental communication products, a media tour on plastic waste at universities, a contest to find and sponsor initiatives on environmental solutions from youth, and Environment Day, a contest on environment ideas and an exhibition of environmentally friendly products by students at universities in Hà Nội.

The second phase will continue to be an environmental information channel for young people with innovative communication forms and a youthful approach.

The purpose is to increase youth participation in solving environmental issues, as well as promote positive changes in the environmental policy of the government and businesses towards sustainable development.

The project is carried out under support from Bắc Á Commercial Joint Stock Bank, USAID and other businesses.

Last week, the closing ceremony of the project's first phase was held online to evaluate the results achieved after one year of implementation.

It was one of the top 13 initiatives receiving funding from the Earth Journalism Network in 2020.

The first phase attracted more than 200 young people to participate in environmental communication, while the total number of beneficiaries was 7,600 people in the first year.

After a series of investigative articles from the Green Eyes group on the hunting, trafficking and killing of migratory wild birds, the Prime Minister issued a directive to the People’s Committee of Hải Phòng to protect wild birds and investigate and penalize people who violate laws on wildlife. Participating students took part in a field trip activity with coaching from experienced journalists.

In April three core members of the Green Eyes group began the first activities in the main communication channel of the project, which has reached 3,615 followers with nearly 372,000 thousand engagements.

"As a new member of Green Eyes group, we hope to create more interesting content and access new media methods to bring the project closer to young people, as well as engage in practical activities towards the environment,” Lê Minh Quân, a core member of Green Eyes Group, said. – VNS