Work on ring road in Đà Lạt City begins

The construction of a ring road will relieve traffic congestion in downtown Đà Lạt City during holidays and vacations. VNA/VNS Photo by Đặng Tuấn

LÂM ĐỒNG — The Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Lâm Đồng's People's Committee has launched construction of a ring road in Đà Lạt City.

The project aims to help meet the criteria of a class-1 city as well as relieve traffic congestion downtown, especially during holidays and vacations.

The provincial Department of Transport invested VNĐ800 billion (US$34.9 million) in the project, including VNĐ309 billion ($13.5 million) for land acquisition and clearance, funded by the province's budget.

The 7.5-kilometre road runs from Prenn Pass – Trúc Lâm Yên Tử Street T-junction to Hoàng Văn Thụ – Nguyễn Đình Quân streets intersection, going through wards of 3, 4, and 5.

It is designed for a speed of 40 km per hour, and is 20 metres wide including a 10m-wide pavement. The project will also include Tia bridge, 37m long and 20m wide.

Construction is expected to be completed in June 2023. — VNS