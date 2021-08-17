Work on expanded Dien Bien airport to start in December: ACV

Construction of the expanded Dien Bien airport project is scheduled to begin in December 2021 and finish in the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).
The construction process will last 30 months, four months less than the initial plan.
The project to expand the Dien Bien Airport in the northwestern province of Dien Bien was approved on March 27 with the aim of increasing its capacity to 500,000 passengers per year.
The ACV is the investor of the project which is estimated to cost VND1.55 trillion (US$67 billion).
The airport will be upgraded to receive large aircraft such as Airbus A320s and A321s and those of equivalent size.
The Dien Bien Airport, 500 kilometres to the west of Ha Noi, is the largest and only commercial airport in the northwestern region of Viet Nam.
It was originally a military airport built in 1954. It began commercial operations in 1994. It has one 1,830-metre runway that can handle short-haul ATR72 and smaller aircraft. Its current capacity is 300,000 passengers per year. — VNS
