Woman with COVID-19 gives birth on the way home

QUẢNG NGÃI — A pregnant woman who tested positive for SARS-COV-2 successfully gave birth to a boy at the Quảng Ngãi Provincial Obstetrics and Pediatrics hospital on Thursday.
The baby, weighing 2.8kg, is being looked after at the hospital, while the mother has been sent to quarantine at the lung hospital for COVID-19 patients.
She was rescued by local traffic police when her family was driving a motorbike back to their hometown in Nghệ An Province from southern Bình Dương Province on Thursday.
The 26-year-old woman needed help when the family, including a two-year old boy, took a break at Phổ Cường Commune of the province. The traffic police then took her to the hospital just hours before she gave birth.
Two traffic police officers who escorted the pregnant woman to the hospital were quarantined as soon as the woman, her husband and two-year-old son tested positive for coronavirus at the hospital.
This is the second time a woman with COVID-19 has given birth successfully in the province after a similar case on June 30.
Doctors said the baby boy has been receiving special care at the hospital, and tests for COVID-19 will be given later. VNS
