Whole nation joins hands in COVID-19 fight

Earlier, they mobilized enterprises and individuals in Ho Chi Minh City and Gia Lai province to join hands in the fight against the pandemic. Over 6,000 medical face masks were presented to the Gia Lai provincial Border Guard, the quarantine area at Infantry Regiment 991, Gia Lai provincial Military Command, and some agencies and sectors in the province.
Currently, Gia Lai armed forces are closely working with relevant forces to effectively implement COVID-19 prevention and control work, contributing to ensuring quarantined people's material and spiritual lives while readying themselvesto cope with any new developments.
* On the same day, the Central Committees of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Vietnam Youth Federation, and the Nam Long Investment Joint Stock Company jointly held an online signing ceremony to donate VND 2.5 billion to the program "Sharing love, joining hands to overcome the pandemic".
The program, with the motto "No one left behind", was launched by the two Central Committees and is expected to last from April 22 until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the coming time, they will present supplies and necessities to anti-COVID-19 forces as well as people in the pandemic-hit areas, including Da Nang city, and Hai Duong and Quang Nam provinces.
In addition, the program will support border guard troops on-duty at border checkpoints.
Reportedly, since the second outbreak of the pandemic, the Vietnam Youth Federation's Central Committee has presented 24,000 meals to 1,600 needy people affected by COVID-19 in Da Nang city and Quang Nam province; offered 20,000 medical masks, 4,700 sets of protective clothing and 640 N95 medical masks to doctors and medical staff in Da Nang city, to name but a few.
Translated by Minh Anh
