WHO presents medical supplies to support Việt Nam’s COVID-19 fight

WHO Representative in Việt Nam Dr. Kidong Park (left), hands over the medical supplies to Deputy Minister of Health Prof. Dr. Trần Văn Thuấn. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Health

HÀ NỘI — The World Health Organization (WHO) in Việt Nam has handed over medical supplies and consumables to the Ministry of Health as part of its continuing support to the Vietnamese Government for COVID-19 response.

In this batch of donation, WHO presented US$413,451 worth of medical supplies, including 36,000 surgical masks, 70,000 respirator masks and 50 sets of High Flow Nasal Cannula systems to Việt Nam. More supplies are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Dr. Kidong Park, WHO Representative in Việt Nam said: "We hope that these supplies will help protect our healthcare workers and save patients' lives."

"We have seen their tireless commitment to take care of the sick and we salute each one of them for their contribution. More than these medical supplies and materials, WHO continues to provide technical support to the Government on the overall response strategy and we stand ready to provide more assistance as needed," he said.

He also emphasised WHO's commitment to supporting the Government in increasing vaccine availability in the country as a co-creator of the COVAX Facility, together with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF as the delivery partner.

At the handover ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health, Prof. Dr. Trần Văn Thuấn said: "These medical supplies and consumables from WHO have arrived at the critical time as the Vietnamese Government and people are making effort to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19. They will be delivered immediately to Hồ Chí Minh City as COVID-19 emergency response for southern provinces. Việt Nam also expects WHO's continuous technical support, especially in research and development of treatments and vaccine," he said. — VNS