WHO presents medical supplies to support Việt Nam’s COVID-19 fight

- Việt Nam looks for vaccine sources for students above 12
- Mobile oxygen-production stations provide oxygen cylinders to hospitals in need in HCM City
- HCM City vaccinates children, uses anti-viral drug molnupiravir to treat home-based COVID-19 patients
- Caseload tops 410,000, additional 386 deaths reported Friday
- Domestic COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax’s mid phase 3 trials reports accepted: media
HÀ NỘI — The World Health Organization (WHO) in Việt Nam has handed over medical supplies and consumables to the Ministry of Health as part of its continuing support to the Vietnamese Government for COVID-19 response.
In this batch of donation, WHO presented US$413,451 worth of medical supplies, including 36,000 surgical masks, 70,000 respirator masks and 50 sets of High Flow Nasal Cannula systems to Việt Nam. More supplies are expected to arrive in the coming days.
Dr. Kidong Park, WHO Representative in Việt Nam said: "We hope that these supplies will help protect our healthcare workers and save patients' lives."
"We have seen their tireless commitment to take care of the sick and we salute each one of them for their contribution. More than these medical supplies and materials, WHO continues to provide technical support to the Government on the overall response strategy and we stand ready to provide more assistance as needed," he said.
He also emphasised WHO's commitment to supporting the Government in increasing vaccine availability in the country as a co-creator of the COVAX Facility, together with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF as the delivery partner.
At the handover ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health, Prof. Dr. Trần Văn Thuấn said: "These medical supplies and consumables from WHO have arrived at the critical time as the Vietnamese Government and people are making effort to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19. They will be delivered immediately to Hồ Chí Minh City as COVID-19 emergency response for southern provinces. Việt Nam also expects WHO's continuous technical support, especially in research and development of treatments and vaccine," he said. — VNS
- International hotel operators flock to Viet Nam’s bustling tourism scene
- Viet Nam monetary policy likely to come under pressure from trade war
- How to power Viet Nam's growth in a sustainable way
- Viet Nam has high demand for IT workforce
- Viet Nam sees success in removing fishing yellow card
- Viet Nam: it’s time to make regulations strong and effective
- Viet Nam needs renewal of property market to lure more foreign capital
- Việt Nam - India culture and tourism: Chicken lays golden eggs
- Việt Nam active as WIPO chair
- PM commits support to Samsung Việt Nam
- Việt Nam, Cambodia issue joint statement
- Việt Nam needs to do more to combat wildlife trafficking
- Việt Nam boasts huge petroleum engineering potential
- Angels Initiative seeks to designate more Việt Nam hospitals for stroke care
- China Commercial Property Investment Slows in Q2 as Caution Prevails over Growing Supply
- L’Espace presents screening of ballet “Cinderella”
- More local firms join global supply chains
- HCM City fair brings together supporting industries, manufacturers
- Wholesale market development needs Government support
- Vietnam calls for Japanese support in waste treatment
WHO presents medical supplies to support Việt Nam’s COVID-19 fight have 554 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.