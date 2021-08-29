Vung Tau MRCC saves troubled fishermen

Photo: tuoitre.vn

PANO – Rescue ship SAR 413 of the Vung Tau Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (Vung tau MRCC) on March 7th successfully rescued 17 distressed fishermen on the troubled ship TG 93839 TS, announced the Office of the National Committee for Search and Rescue.

Earlier at 7.pm on March 6th, ship TG 93839 TS, carrying 60,000 liters of oil and ice blocks, sank at 12 nautical miles off South Vung Tau Cape. Upon receiving the news from the ship's owner, the centre sent rescue ship SAR 413 and asked ships in the area to help the troubled ship.

At 10.pm of the same day, ship SAR 413 successfully approached the troubled ship, which completely sank at 6.am on March 7th, to save fishermen on board and took them ashore safely.

