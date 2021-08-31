VPN’s contingent clinches silver medal of “Sea Cup” contest

The Russian Contingent won the gold medal while the bronze medal went to the Chinese Contingent.
In addition, Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Tien Duy, head of navigation division of Frigate 016-Quang Trung received the "best navigator" prize.
The same day, the jury announced that the Vietnamese and the Russian naval teams simultaneously won the first prize of the "Using life-saving appliances" stage of the "Sea Cup" contest.
Earlier, the Vietnamese Contingent successfully ranked the first in the AK-176 naval rapid-fire gun competition of the "Sea Cup," followed by the host Russia and China respectively.
Translated by Chung Anh
