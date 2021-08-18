VPN contingent confident to compete at international competition

The VPN contingent, including two frigates 015-Tran Hung Dao and 016-Quang Trung, will compete in the "Sea Cup" event of the International Army Games 2021. During their stay in Vladivostok city, Russia, the contingent had intensive training and made thorough preparations for the games.

Reporter : Could you please talk about the contingent's training process?

Naval Commander Nguyen Van Dong : After the fleet review in celebration of the 325th founding anniversary of the Russian Federation Navy, the two warships started their fifth period of the training in Russia. This is the last training before the official competition starts.

Based on the real conditions in the anchorage position in the Russian waters, the contingent has actively adjusted their training programs. All the members have been practicing six consecutive days a week and seven hours a day. During the training, all four teams competing in "Sea Training," "Controlling Water Intake at the Shoreline Training Facility," "Using Life-Saving Appliances," and "Performing Artillery Fire" exercises have observed the competition regulations. The teams set targets for each training day. After each day, they draw lessons learnt to avoid shortcomings on the next training day, thus improving training outcomes and finding suitable competition methods for each exercise.

Reporter : How do the complicated developments of COVID-19 in Vladivostok city affect the training?

Naval Commander Nguyen Van Dong : Anchoring in foreign waters, the two frigates have to follow the host country's rules, including COVID-19 prevention and control regulations. Training contents related to ship maneuvering and operations must be agreed and directed by the Russian Pacific Fleet's leaders. The VPN delegation also issues strict pandemic prevention and control regulations during the stay in Russia. These partly impact the contingent's training and preparations for the games. However, with high resolve to overcome difficulties, the VPN contingent targets to achieve high results in training, competition, and pandemic prevention and control work.

During the training, the warships have always received close attention and timely direction from the leadership of the Vietnamese Naval Service and Naval Region 4 Command and assistance from relevant agencies. They have also asked the Russian Pacific Fleet for support during training, especially clarifying several competition rules and changes in each exercise.

Reporter : What are the contingent's measures and initiatives to overcome difficulties during training in Russia?

Naval Commander Nguyen Van Dong : In "Sea Training" exercise, the "Maritime Skill" team monitor and evaluate the hydro-meteorological situation once an hour in the training area to grasp the operating rules and changes of wind and sea current. These factors directly affect the training results.

We have held a workshop with the participation of gunners for the "Performing Artillery Fire" exercise, representatives of technical division, Naval Technical Institute, and repair crew to discuss optimal approaches to firing at sea and air targets.

Particularly, in shooting a floating mine exercise, we actively use a canoe to pull a buoy as a target for gunners to hit since the frigate is not allowed to maneuver in the anchorage area. This is a creative and effective way of training.

In "Using Life-Saving Appliances" exercise, the Search and Rescue team launch rafts and practice rowing the rafts around the warship to improve members' skills.

For the "Controlling Water Intake at the Shoreline Training Facility" content, the members practice sealing holes arranged on the deck with no water in the morning and with water in the afternoon. As a result, the team's achievements are secured.

With all the members' all-out efforts, activeness, proactiveness and creativity, the contingent has conducted training seriously, meeting plans’ requirements and reaping good results with absolute safety of participants and equipment.

Reporter : Can we be optimistic about the performance prospects of the VPN contingent at the Army Games for the first time?

Naval Commander Nguyen Van Dong : I am happy that during training in Russia, the teams have maintained the same performance and training achievements as at home, with exceeding results in several training contents. It can be said that up to now, in each exercise, the teams grasp thoroughly the competition regulations, are skilled in using weapons and technical equipment. Appropriate and specific competition methods for each exercise are also determined.

Despite difficulties, athletes and other relevant forces on the frigates have always promoted solidarity, surmounted difficulties, and showed confidence and readiness to take challenges in the international competition.

With the good outcomes in five training periods carried out both at home and in Russia, I do believe that the VPN contingent will achieve their set targets and complete the missions in this year's Army Games.

Reporter : Thank you very much!

Reported from Vladivostok city, Russia

Translated by Mai Huong