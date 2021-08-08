VPBank hands over more than 1,000 ventilators to pandemic-hit southern region

HÀ NỘI — VPBank handed over more than 1,000 ventilators to 19 cities and provinces in the southern region as the COVID-19 pandemic’s fourth wave has caused a severe shortage.
VPBank worked with suppliers to hire three special flights to directly transport the devices to Tân Sơn Nhất Airport last week.
The first ventilators were sent to HCM City, Bình Dương, Đồng Nai, Trà Vinh, Cần Thơ, Long An, Vĩnh Long, Tiền Giang and Vũng Tàu following the receipt and distribution of the Ministry of Health.
This has been the second time in less than a month that VPBank has provided modern respiratory support equipment for the prevention of COVID-19 in the southern region. In mid-July, the bank completed the delivery of 715 high-functioning invasive and non-invasive ventilators and high-flow oxygen humidification systems to localities.
VPBank has sent a total of 1,715 high-functioning invasive and non-invasive ventilators and 500 high-flow oxygen humidification systems as well as many other equipment and supplies to HCM City and the southern provinces to treat COVID-19 patients.
VPBank expects the modern ventilator system and medical supplies would contribute to increasing resources, effectively supporting the health sector in the southern region in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS
