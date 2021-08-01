VPA’s General Staff requested to make good preparations for 2021 Army Games

The announcement was heard during a conference held by the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) on July 30 in Hanoi to roll out missions for August. Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff chaired the event.
Regarding its task performance in July, the General Staff has directed units throughout the military to strictly ensure combat readiness, recommended the higher levels to address arising situations, and work with relevant forces to ensure safety for important political events in the country.
Meanwhile, the Vietnam Border Guard Command maintained COVID-19 checkpoints along the borderlines while strictly managing and preventing illegal border crossings in the areas where they are stationed. Moreover, the General Staff also mobilized troops and vehicles to support localities, especially Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces, in the fight against the pandemic and search and rescue missions.
Addressing the conference, General Cuong asked the General Staff's affiliated agencies to continue taking synchronous, comprehensive and drastic measures to successfully complete next month's tasks, focusing on maintaining combat readiness and embracing and strictly implementing all directives and instructions on COVID-19 prevention and control.
Importantly, military units should organize training for its troops, especially those who are participating in the upcoming 2021 Army Games, so as to gain the best results. Meanwhile, the General Staff should also make good preparations for the upcoming events in Vietnam.
In the coming time, units throughout the military should build plans for natural disaster prevention and control, and search and rescue missions, he concluded.
Translated by Khanh Ngan
