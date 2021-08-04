VPA contingent heads for Russia

The games, under the chair of the Russian Ministry of Defense, will open on August 22. Competitors will compete in 36 events, which will be hosted by 12 countries and territories worldwide.

This is the fourth time the VPA has sent its troops to the games. The Vietnamese contingent will take part in events, namely "Tank Biathlon," "Safe Route," "Meridian," "Army of Culture," "Tactical Marksman," "Sea Cup," "True Friend," "Sniper Frontier," "Confident Reception," "Gunsmith Master," "Masters of Artillery Fire," "Clear Sky," "Safe Environment," "Military Medical Relay Race," "Emergency Area" and "Field Kitchen."

Apart from competing in events, the VPA hosts two events of the games, "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area," for the first time. It is also the first time two frigates of the Vietnam People's Navy, 015-Tran Hung Dao and 016-Quang Trung, will compete in the "Sea Cup" event.

Taking part in the Army Games 2021 is very important to the VPA and is a highlight of Vietnam's defense diplomacy, contributing to consolidating the friendship between Vietnam and the Russian Federation and other countries, and raising the image and prestige of the heroic, standardized, elite, and gradually-modernized VPA. The VPA's engagement in the games also confirms the activeness, pro-activeness, and responsibility of the VPA in particular, and Vietnam in general in international integration. This is also a good opportunity for Vietnamese troops to exchange, gain experience from their peers, especially in using the most cutting-edge weapons and equipment.

All members of the contingent got two shots of COVID-19 vaccine. They also tested negative to SARS-CoV-2, using the RT-PCR testing system.

With the highest determination, the VPA troops are expected to join fierce competitions and show Uncle Ho's soldiers' bravery and intelligence in the international military arena while strengthening solidarity, friendship, cooperation for development with other countries.

Translated by Mai Huong