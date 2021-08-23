VN records 10,280 new cases, 389 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded 10,280 new COVID-19 infection cases and 389 COVID-related deaths on Monday, slightly decreasing compared to the two previous days.
Of the latest transmissions, 14 were imported and 10,266 were locally transmitted, the Ministry of Health said. Among the new cases, 6,021 were found in the community.
The total number of deaths in the country as of August 23 stood at 8,666, accounting for 2.4 per cent of the total number of cases.
HCM City today recorded the highest number of new infections in the country with 4,251. Bình Dương Province ranked second with 3,183 new cases.
In the past 24 hours, the number of infections recorded in HCM City increased by 58 cases and Bình Dương decreased by 612 cases.
New cases were also detected in Đồng Nai (623), Tiền Giang (459), Long An (388), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (154), Đà Nẵng (152), Đắk Lắk (128), Khánh Hòa (125), Nghệ An (111), Đồng Tháp (100), Cần Thơ (85), An Giang (75), Bến Tre (65), Kiên Giang (57), Phú Yên (43), Hà Nội (40), Bình Thuận (36), Trà Vinh (34), Sơn La (21), Bình Định (19), Tây Ninh (17), Thừa Thiên Huế (17), Bình Phước (13), Vĩnh Long (10), Bắc Giang (9), Quảng Nam (8 ), Đắk Nông (7), Ninh Bình (6), Quảng Bình (6), Gia Lai (5), Bạc Liêu (5), Hà Tĩnh (4), Ninh Thuận (4), Bắc Ninh (2), Thanh Hóa (1), Hà Nam (1), Lâm Đồng (1) and Cà Mau (1).
On Monday, a total of 6,945 people were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of fully recovered patients to 154,612.
As of Monday, 17,364,569 people have been vaccinated, of those 1,834,348 people have been given two doses.
There are eight provinces and cities that have not recorded new cases for 14 days – Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hoà Bình, Hải Phòng, Yên Bái and Hà Giang.
There are 711 patients currently in intensive care and 26 patients are under extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). — VNS
