VN-Index rises for eighth consecutive session

The Saigon Times

An investor looks at the electric board displaying stock prices at the Hochiminh Stock Exchange. The VN-Index rose for the eighth consecutive session today – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The local stock market extended its rising streak to the eighth consecutive session today, August 4, sending the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange up 2.3 points, or 0.17%, at 1,334.74 points.

There were 661.8 million shares worth nearly VND21.3 trillion traded on bourse, including 35.5 million shares worth more than VND1.9 trillion transacted via block deals.

Only securities stocks continued flying high. Of which, SSI led the group in terms of liquidity with nearly 12 million shares traded, while VCI posted the highest increase, at 3.7% and saw nearly 8.8 million shares matched.

Steel stocks were also traded in the green but their increase was not substantial. HPG added less than 1% but was the most actively traded one among steel stocks with 24.3 million shares transacted. Meanwhile, NKG surged 4.6% at VND36,200.

Among bank stocks, STB reported the highest rise of 2.9% at VND30,650 and saw more than 48.4 million shares changing hands, leading the southern bourse.

HDB has risen for six straight sessions since July 28 from VND32,500 to over VND35,000. HDBank has announced its business performance in the first half of the year, with its pretax profit surging 44.2% year-on-year, its bad debt ratio falling from 1.1% to 0.8% and its return on equity rising from 21.6% to 25.6%. The bank has also announced to pay a stock dividend of 25%.

Financial firm FIT hit its ceiling price of VND16,050.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index bounced back at the end of the session after tumbling below the reference level.

The index added 0.98 points, or 0.28%, at 320.02 points. Some 120 million shares worth nearly VND2.8 trillion were traded on bourse, up 6% in volume but down 6% in value against the session earlier.

Gas stock PVS and lender SHB led the bourse in liquidity with 13.6 million shares traded. However, PVS gained 2% at VND25,400 but SHB inched down 0.4% at VND27,400.

Among securities stocks, VND lost a slight 0.2% at VND49,800, while the remaining soared. Specifically, ART jumped 5.7%, MBS expanded 3.7% and TVB closed at its ceiling price, at VND16,100.

