Vinhomes launches GS1, an apartment tower located at the gateway of The Miami subdivision

On August 9, 2021, Vinhomes Joint Stock Company officially launched sales of GS1, an apartment tower in The Miami subdivision (Vinhomes Smart City, Ha Noi) with design inspired by the masterpiece named One Thousand Museum, one of the iconic buildings of Miami (USA). On the occasion of the launch, Vinhomes offers customers the opportunity to own a GS1 apartment from VND999 million along with many attractive offers.

GS1 apartment tower in The Miami subdivision is a 39-floor tower, located at the Entrance No. 4 of Vinhomes Smart City – the most beautiful gateway of The Miami in particular and Vinhomes Smart City in general. From here, residents can easily connect to surrounding areas by moving directly to Le Trong Tan Street, or over Anh Sang Overpass to use the high-end utility ecosystem of Vinhomes Smart City.

GS1 apartment tower is located at the most beautiful gateway of The Miami in particular and Vinhomes Smart City in general, easily connecting to surrounding areas.

Designed with the strong American tropical style, GS1 apartment tower fully inherits 25 unique utilities of The Miami subdivision, providing a high-end modern resort living experience 365 days a year. The most prominent utility among them is the tropical-style outdoor swimming pool with an area of ​​​​up to 1,000m2, surrounded by rows of American palms trees and date palm trees which are typical features of beaches in Miami. The swimming pool area is embraced by a green landscape with gardens, multi-purpose lawns, etc. Right inside the area, it is covered with the outstanding facilities with a system of nine sports fields, an outdoor gym area, BBQ garden, etc., and especially a 4-season swimming pool, The Metrolines, and a Japanese garden nearby, bringing a comfortable and relaxing life to residents.

As part of Vinhomes Smart City, after owning GS1 apartments, residents may fully enjoy the unique ecosystem of the "all-in-one" mega city including Vincom – Vinschool – Vinmec; and a set of three parks that are Central Park, Sportia Park and Zen Park (a Japanese style park) with an area of ​​up to 16.3 ha forming a giant green lung.

GS1 apartment tower's residents may enjoy 25 unique American-resort-style facilities inside the area with a swimming pool of more than 1,000 m2 and green tropical flora.

The apartments of GS1 tower are handed over with high standards, including wooden floors in all rooms, glass shower walls inside the apartment, etc., with flexible areas from studio apartments of 25m2 to 3-bedroom apartments of 95m2 to meet the needs of diverse customers. The reception hall of GS1 apartment tower is designed in a vibrant tropical style, which impresses anyone. It is expected that the first apartments will be completed and handed over in February 2023.

On the occasion of the launch, Vinhomes gives a special offer for customers who buy GS1 apartments with a loan of up to 80% of the apartment value and a support of interest rate 0% for up to 30 months. The first customers will have a further 11 months of 0% interest after receiving the apartment. With this special offer, the customers have the opportunity to own a high-end GS1 apartment from VND999 million.

In addition, a discount of 1% of the apartment value is also applied to customers who buy a second apartment and customers who introduce new customers. All customers buying a GS1 apartment will be given a voucher to own a VinFast car worth up to VND200 million.

With affordable price and the privileges from utilities, location to superior sales policy, etc., GS1 apartment tower promises to be the ideal choice for homebuyers and professional investors in the middle of the only world-class smart mega city in the west of Ha Noi.