Vinamilk continues to support medical staff in the prevention of COVID-19

From the end of June 2021, hundreds of thousands of healthy gifts have been sent to more than 10,000 healthcare workers at 60 hospitals across the country. — Photo courtesy of Vinamilk

HÀ NỘI — Vinamilk has presented hundreds of thousands of nutritional products to the frontline medical forces fighting the COVID-19 pandemic at 50 treatment hospitals and isolation areas across the country.

This is under part of the campaign “A healthy you for a healthy Việt Nam” which aims to support medical to the total value of VNĐ20 billion.

Receiving gifts from Vinamilk, Doctor Nguyễn Văn Học from Đức Giang General Hospital's Emergency Medicine and Poison Control Department said: "To ensure energy levels are high during the treatment of COVID-19 patients, in addition to everyday nutrition, vitamins, minerals, milk, and fruit supplements from the hospital and its benefactors is a good source of spiritual motivation for our medical staff. We are very grateful and look forward to continuing to receive the attention of corporations for our medical staff. Hopefully, together, we will repel the pandemic and ensure people’s health."

Such activities have been launched in many hospitals nationwide by Vinamilk such as Việt Đức Hospital in Hà Nội, Huế Central Hospital, Quảng Nam Central Hospital, Hoàn Mỹ Hospital (Đà Nẵng City), Tiền Giang Maternity Hospital, Cần Thơ City General Hospital. In HCM City, which is currently a hot spot for the pandemic, Vinamilk has also supported medical staff with nearly 100,000 products at 15 treatment hospitals.

On the occasion of Vietnamese Family Day on June 28, Vinamilk also presented 3,000 healthy gifts to medical staff and their families at 10 hospitals in many localities such as HCM City, Hà Nội and Nghệ An.

The nutritional products donated to support the medical staff selected by Vinamilk not only ensure a supply of nutrition and energy, but are also convenient to use, easy to store, and suitable to the actual working conditions of doctors and nurses. Specifically, its Sure Prevent Gold nutritional drink bottle, supplemented with 29 essential nutrients helps enhance resistance and overall health; its Probi drinking yoghurt helps increase IgA antibodies effectively, improving the immune system; its Green Farm fresh milk supplements nutrition and its Ông Thọ condensed milk, in a convenient tube form, is suitable for quick meals for busy doctors.

As a result of social distancing measures and regulations in localities around the country, coordination and transportation face many challenges and obstacles. However, Vinamilk has gone to great efforts to maintain production and supply to ensure essential nutritional products for people and at the same time promoting community programmes.

"Vinamilk’s HCM City location is currently applying the "3 on-site" model. Officials and employees are vaccinated and equipped with the necessary tools and protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the safe delivery of its products. Since the early days of the outbreak, the company has made many donations to support the frontline medical staff. Although the delivery of products to hospitals and isolation areas is facing many obstacles, the company’s employees are all trying their best to bring their products to doctors and nurses quickly," said Lê Đức Thọ, Director of Vinamilk's Logistics in HCM City. — VNS