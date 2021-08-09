Vinamilk continues to support medical staff in the prevention of COVID-19

HÀ NỘI — Vinamilk has presented hundreds of thousands of nutritional products to the frontline medical forces fighting the COVID-19 pandemic at 50 treatment hospitals and isolation areas across the country.
This is under part of the campaign “A healthy you for a healthy Việt Nam” which aims to support medical to the total value of VNĐ20 billion.
Receiving gifts from Vinamilk, Doctor Nguyễn Văn Học from Đức Giang General Hospital's Emergency Medicine and Poison Control Department said: "To ensure energy levels are high during the treatment of COVID-19 patients, in addition to everyday nutrition, vitamins, minerals, milk, and fruit supplements from the hospital and its benefactors is a good source of spiritual motivation for our medical staff. We are very grateful and look forward to continuing to receive the attention of corporations for our medical staff. Hopefully, together, we will repel the pandemic and ensure people’s health."
Such activities have been launched in many hospitals nationwide by Vinamilk such as Việt Đức Hospital in Hà Nội, Huế Central Hospital, Quảng Nam Central Hospital, Hoàn Mỹ Hospital (Đà Nẵng City), Tiền Giang Maternity Hospital, Cần Thơ City General Hospital. In HCM City, which is currently a hot spot for the pandemic, Vinamilk has also supported medical staff with nearly 100,000 products at 15 treatment hospitals.
On the occasion of Vietnamese Family Day on June 28, Vinamilk also presented 3,000 healthy gifts to medical staff and their families at 10 hospitals in many localities such as HCM City, Hà Nội and Nghệ An.
The nutritional products donated to support the medical staff selected by Vinamilk not only ensure a supply of nutrition and energy, but are also convenient to use, easy to store, and suitable to the actual working conditions of doctors and nurses. Specifically, its Sure Prevent Gold nutritional drink bottle, supplemented with 29 essential nutrients helps enhance resistance and overall health; its Probi drinking yoghurt helps increase IgA antibodies effectively, improving the immune system; its Green Farm fresh milk supplements nutrition and its Ông Thọ condensed milk, in a convenient tube form, is suitable for quick meals for busy doctors.
As a result of social distancing measures and regulations in localities around the country, coordination and transportation face many challenges and obstacles. However, Vinamilk has gone to great efforts to maintain production and supply to ensure essential nutritional products for people and at the same time promoting community programmes.
"Vinamilk’s HCM City location is currently applying the "3 on-site" model. Officials and employees are vaccinated and equipped with the necessary tools and protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the safe delivery of its products. Since the early days of the outbreak, the company has made many donations to support the frontline medical staff. Although the delivery of products to hospitals and isolation areas is facing many obstacles, the company’s employees are all trying their best to bring their products to doctors and nurses quickly," said Lê Đức Thọ, Director of Vinamilk's Logistics in HCM City. — VNS
|
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, Vinamilk has been active in community activities, taking care of children, supporting the frontline and joining hands with the Government to fight the pandemic with a total budget of more than VNĐ85 billion. More than 2.5 million nutritional products have been distributed with the support of Vinamilk in many practical community activities so far this year.
In particular, the "A healthy you for a healthy Việt Nam” campaign is a special programme implemented by Vinamilk on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of its establishment. The campaign fulfils a desire to give the “gift of health” to children, the community and frontline medical workers against the pandemic and to join hands for a healthy Việt Nam. — VNS
- CP Foods and Major Group join hands to donate food to medical staff at Covid-19 vaccination site
- Cambodia donates medical supplies and cash in support of Vietnam's COVID-19 fight
- Kia India Donates Rs. 5 Crores To The Andhra Pradesh To Support The Fight Against COVID-19
- Coronavirus Outbreak: When And How To Wear Medical Masks Amid Covid-19 Spread
- Saudi Arabia limits numbers of foreign pilgrims from hajj to prevent COVID-19 spread
- Capital city sets up 22 checkpoints to prevent COVID-19 spread
- California Data Support Remarkable Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines
- Resolution 68: efficient support for firms in COVID-19 times
- Sacombank continues to support customers hit by COVID-19
- Chia Tai supports Thais to overcome COVID-19 through 1 MB donation to procure ventilators for hospitals nationwide
- Walmart, Flipkart, associate entities to scale up support for India’s COVID-19 battle
- India vs Sri Lanka series pushed back after SL support staff test COVID-19 positive
- PM forms 7 task forces to support southern region in Covid-19 fight
- Cambodia grants face masks, oxygen generators to support HCM City’s COVID-19 fight
- Military hospitals and units support southern provinces in COVID-19 prevention and control
- St. Jude Children's hospital becomes latest to require staff get COVID-19 vaccine
- Army Corps 4 supports Binh Duong in COVID-19 fight
- Phuket orders closure of all schools to prevent Covid-19 spread among students and parents, effective Monday
- Are Masks More Effective Than Social Distancing In Preventing Covid-19 Infections? Find Out Here
- Andrew Cuomo’s Administration Continues To Undercount New York COVID-19 Deaths
Vinamilk continues to support medical staff in the prevention of COVID-19 have 896 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.