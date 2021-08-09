VIFW chairwoman named Italian cuisine ambassador in VN

Lê Thị Quỳnh Trang, chairwoman of Việt Nam International Fashion Week (VIFW) and president of Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers, has been appointed a Brand Ambassador for the project True Italian Taste 2021. Photo courtesy of Multimedia JSC

HCM CITY – The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (ICHAM) has appointed Lê Thị Quỳnh Trang, chairwoman of Việt Nam International Fashion Week (VIFW) and president of the Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers, as Brand Ambassador for the project True Italian Taste 2021.

The project is promoted and financed by the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. It is being implemented by Assocamerestero (the Association of Italian Chambers of Commerce abroad), in collaboration with the Italian Chambers of Commerce abroad, to enhance and safeguard authentic Italian agri-food products.

Michele D'Ercole, ICHAM's chairman, said an Ambassador of Italian Cuisine in Việt Nam must be someone who truly understands the sophistication of Italian cuisine. After collaborating with Trang through many activities hosted by the Consulate General of Italy, he recognised Trang had met all the conditions.

"Trang is not only a successful businesswoman but also a very sophisticated and stylish person. We completely believe in our choice, and hope that with her influence, she will help us promote the True Italian Taste 2021 project in the near future," he said.

Trang said: "I am very honoured and proud to be trusted and invited to become Ambassador of Italian Cuisine in Việt Nam by the Italian Ambassador."

"For me, Italy is not only the dawn of civilization and culture, but also a nation having countless finest aspects from fashion to architecture, especially cuisine. I have visited this beautiful country several times, and I really like Italian authentic dishes."

"I hope my love and knowledge of Italian cuisine will help me promote Italian cuisine among Vietnamese people in the future," said Trang, who was awarded the Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy in April.

VIFW chairwoman Lê Thị Quỳnh Trang (left) and Italian Ambassador to Việt Nam Antonio Alessandro. Photo courtesy of Multimedia JSC

True Italian Taste is part of The Extraordinary Italian Taste programme, which promotes conscious consumption of 100 per cent-made-in-Italy agri-food products by spreading knowledge of origin, nutritional aspects and PDO (protected designation of origin) and PGI (protected geographical indication) certifications.

To date, the project has involved 36 Italian Chambers of Commerce abroad in 22 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Trang, a graduate of Hà Nội's University of Finance and Accountancy, received a master’s degree in finance at Swinburne University in Australia.

In 2005, she founded the Multimedia Joint Stock Company, which has organised reality shows in fashion and modelling.

Trang was founder and chairwoman of VIFW in 2014. The leading fashion event in the country has attracted numerous local and international designers and brands.

She was named in the Top 50 Most Influential Women list selected by Forbes Vietnam in 2017.

Trang is President of CAFD, the first fashion association established by the ASEAN Secretariat in September last year. VNS