Vietnam’s Nano Covax is 90% effective against SARS-CoV-2

Nano Covax is Vietnam's first COVID-19 vaccine that is entering the third phase of human clinical trial with the participation of 13,000 volunteers. All the volunteers are set to receive two shots by August 15.

Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, the developer of Nano Covax,has submitted another request to the Ministry of Health for an early approval of its vaccine Nano Covax for emergency use after the vaccine initially proves to be 90% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 virus.

A group of scientists at the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute conducted a reseach project to evaluate the efficacy of Nano Covax based on its immunogenicity.

The scientists took blood of vaccinated volunteers, diluted and mixed it with the live SARS-CoV-02 virus through plaque reduction neutralisation tests (PRNT) in the laboratory.

Comparing with serum samples of a group of recovered COVID-19 patients, they found the neutralizing antibody titer of Nano Covax was twice as much as that of the recovered group, equivalent to a 90% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 virus.

They also found that three months after receiving the vaccine shots, the specific antibody level of the volunteers is still three times higher than that of the recoveries.

The scientists revealed the initial results of their research on the Wuhan strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Meanwhile, scientists from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology are also assessing the efficacy of Nano Covax against the mutated strain of the Delta variant which was first identified in India, and initially found the vaccine is capable of neutralizing this strain.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan said that his ministry will hold an appraisal council meeting and make an official announcement on August 7.

More than a month ago, Nanogen submitted a document to the Ministry of Health, requesting that the ministry consider approving its vaccine for emergency use in Vietnam.

However, ministry officials said they need more time to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Source: VOV