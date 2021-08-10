Vietnam's Covid-19 tally rises by 3,241

The Saigon Times

A man is injected with the Covid-19 vaccine in Thu Duc City, HCMC. Vietnam reported 3,241 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday evening – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HCMC – Vietnam's Covid-19 tally has risen to 228,135 after the Ministry of Health confirmed 3,241 new infections in 32 cities and provinces this evening, August 10.

HCMC recorded the biggest number of new infections with 1,466 cases, followed by Long An with 577, Dong Nai with 378 and Nghe An with 128.

Dong Thap, Can Tho, Danang, Binh Thuan, Hanoi, Ben Tre, Gia Lai, Daklak, Ninh Thuan, Phu Yen, Soc Trang, Lam Dong, Dak Nong, Ha Tinh, Lao Cai, Hau Giang and Quang Ngai reported 11 to 88 new infections each.

The remaining 11 provinces had less than 10 cases each.

The country has reported 224,147 domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases in 62 cities and provinces in the fourth wave of the pandemic since April 27.

Up to now, some 80,350 Covid-19 patients in the country have made a full recovery, including 4,428 people discharged from the hospital today. Meanwhile, over 490 critical patients are being treated at intensive care units and 20 patients are undergoing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation treatment.

This afternoon, the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control confirmed 399 more Covid-19 deaths, taking the total to 4,145.

The new fatalities included 308 in HCMC, 44 in Binh Duong, 10 in Long An and one to five deaths each in Dong Thap, Can Tho, Dong Nai, Hanoi, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Soc Trang, Danang, Khanh Hoa and Kien Giang.

HCMC remains the country's biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the latest outbreak, with more than 129,750 cases.

Over VND2 trillion worth of goods, medical supplies and cash, donated in support of the city's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, has been distributed to date, according to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC.

Since March 20, 2020, the committee has received necessities, equipment and cash worth VND2.245 trillion from both local and overseas organizations, businesses and individuals.

Specifically, it has received nearly VND872 billion in cash, necessities worth more than VND178 billion and medical supplies worth nearly VND1.195 trillion.

Additionally, organizations, businesses and individuals have donated nearly VND295 billion to the city to purchase the Covid-19 vaccines since May 27.

