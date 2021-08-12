Vietnam’s COVID-19 daily tally reaches 8,766 on August 11

Vietnam reported 3,964 new cases of COVID-19 from 6am to 6:30pm on August 11, including four imported infections, bringing the daily count to 8,766.
COVID-19 testing in Hanoi.
Ho Chi Minh City continued to lead the daily tally with 3,416 cases, followed by Binh Duong (1,897), Dong Nai (979), Long An (963), Tay Ninh (263), Dong Thap (191), Ba Ria-Vung Tau (181), Tien Giang (177), Can Tho (103) and Khanh Hoa (102). The capital city of Hanoi registered 40 cases on the day, and Da Nang, 56.
As of August 11 afternoon, Vietnam had reported 236,901 cases, with 234,520 domestic infections. The number of local cases recorded since the new wave of the pandemic started in late April has gone up to 232,950.
On the day, 4,806 patients were given the all-clear, raising the number of recovered cases to 85,154.
Among the active patients, 489 are under care in ICUs, while 21 are being treated with ECMO.
The treatment sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on August 11 that there are 342 fatalities, mostly in HCM City (261). The death toll now reaches 4,487.
It was also reported that the national COVID-19 vaccine fund has so far received over 8.51 trillion VND (373.28 million USD)./.
Source: VNA
