Vietnamese weightlifting athlete wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

This is the first achievement that the Vietnam Paralympic Sports Delegation has gained at this year's Paralympic arena.
Athlete Le Van Cong secured a silver medal for Vietnam in the men's 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on August 26.
This is the first achievement that the Vietnam Paralympic Sports Delegation has gained at this year's Paralympic arena.
|Athlete Le Van Cong (37) won silver medal in the men's 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Photo: VNA
Cong took the silver medal thanks to his success in all three lifts of 165kg, 170kg, and 173kg at the competition. Jordan's Qarada Omar Sami Hamadeh won the gold medal. Although his best lift was also 173kg he managed to lift 170kg right from the first time.
Earlier, Cong competed in the final round of the men's 49kg weightlifting with eight contenders from Turkey, Nigeria, Algeria, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Japan, Jordan, and Poland.
Cong's achievement is said to be 'beyond expectations' due to his serious injury. The athlete suffered tendonitis and left clavicle arthritis during a training session in early 2021.
He was crowned in the weightlifting of Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympics Brazil in the 49kg category with a lift of 183kg.
Five years ago, Vietnamese athletes won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.
- With society shutting down will Tokyo 2020 go ahead?
- Tokyo 2020 Olympics to introduce facial recognition technology
- Five Indian boxers book Tokyo 2020 berths; enter semis of Asia/Oceania qualifiers
- Olympic chiefs insist Tokyo 2020 will go ahead as planned despite talk of postponement and cancellation over coronavirus
- Mary Kom, Amit Panghal one step away from Tokyo 2020 qualification
- Boxing: Amit Panghal qualifies as 6 Indian boxers confirm their tickets for Tokyo 2020
- Tokyo 2020 wheelchair rugby test event cancelled over coronavirus
- Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Wheelchair rugby test event cancelled over coronavirus concerns
- Tokyo 2020 Wheelchair rugby test event cancelled over coronavirus concerns
- Russian athletes face blanket ban at Tokyo 2020 unless Rusaf admits lies
- Amit Panghal, Mary Kom qualify as 7 Indian boxers confirm their tickets for Tokyo 2020
- Back from injury, Kenya's Managoi eyes Tokyo 2020 podium
- Could the Olympics be held WITHOUT spectators? WHO officials 'have discussed a fan-free Tokyo 2020 with sports federation medical officers'
- Coronavirus affecting Olympic preparations but Indian athletes hopeful of Tokyo Games being on time
- Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Five Indian Boxers Book Tokyo 2020 Berths, Enter Semis
- Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Manish Kaushik Wins Intense Box-Off To Book Tokyo 2020 Berth
- Four Indian boxers book Tokyo 2020 berths
- Asian Boxing Olympic Qualfiers: Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain among five Indians to secure Tokyo 2020 berths
- IOC will follow WHO advice on Tokyo 2020 cancellation: Bach
- Asian Olympic Qualfiers: Pooja Rani Enters Semis, Books Tokyo 2020 Berth
Vietnamese weightlifting athlete wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics have 433 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at August 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.