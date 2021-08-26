Vietnamese weightlifting athlete wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

This is the first achievement that the Vietnam Paralympic Sports Delegation has gained at this year's Paralympic arena.

Athlete Le Van Cong secured a silver medal for Vietnam in the men's 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on August 26.

Athlete Le Van Cong (37) won silver medal in the men's 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Photo: VNA

Cong took the silver medal thanks to his success in all three lifts of 165kg, 170kg, and 173kg at the competition. Jordan's Qarada Omar Sami Hamadeh won the gold medal. Although his best lift was also 173kg he managed to lift 170kg right from the first time.

Earlier, Cong competed in the final round of the men's 49kg weightlifting with eight contenders from Turkey, Nigeria, Algeria, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Japan, Jordan, and Poland.

Cong's achievement is said to be 'beyond expectations' due to his serious injury. The athlete suffered tendonitis and left clavicle arthritis during a training session in early 2021.

He was crowned in the weightlifting of Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympics Brazil in the 49kg category with a lift of 183kg.

Five years ago, Vietnamese athletes won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.