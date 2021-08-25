Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân welcomes US counterpart Kamala Harris

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on Wednesday morning welcomed her visiting US counterpart Kamala Harris to Hà Nội at the Presidential Palace.
Harris' visit is the first time an incumbent US Vice President has visited Việt Nam, and this is also the first time the Vietnamese Vice President hosted a reception for a high-ranking foreign official since taking office in July at the first session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly.
After meeting with Ánh Xuân, Harris had talks with Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính later.
In the afternoon, she is expected to attend the virtual launching ceremony for the US CDC office for the Southeast Asia region, and witness the signing of land lease for the construction of a new US embassy in Hà Nội.
US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at Nội Bài International Airport late Tuesday, to a welcome delegation led by Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Quốc Dũng, Chairman of the Government Office Lê Khánh Hải, and Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. of US Embassy Hà Nội Christopher Klein.
The agenda of the trip is said to range from COVID-19 support, economic cooperation, to regional security challenges.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, trade between Việt Nam and the US hit a record of US$90.8 billion last year, and they are working hard to raise the figure to $100 billion this year.
Over the past five years, Việt Nam's export revenue to the US surged 230 per cent, while its import value was up more than 175 per cent.
The US has become Việt Nam's biggest buyer and the Southeast Asian nation has emerged as the 10th largest trade partner of the US. — VNS
- Rutgers professor blames Trump's 'clusterf****d' COVID response and his supporters for welcoming a 'mass winnowing of Black folks' as African Americans make up 30 per cent of all US cases of the virus
- Overseas Vietnamese artisan revives traditional Mid-Autumn Festival toys
- Coronavirus live updates: 2.1% of residents, workers infected in area within SF’s Mission District, study finds
- Defense Secretary Mark Esper Slams Senate Democrats’ ‘Misleading, False, or Inaccurate’ Statements
- Coronavirus live updates: 2.1% of people infected in SF Mission District study; over half had no symptoms
- Coronavirus live updates: San Francisco offers free testing to all workers who must leave home
- Coronavirus live updates: Newsom says some retailers could reopen Friday
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 5
- “Rice ATM” inventor hailed for his invention
- Coronavirus live updates: Oakland isolates homeless, health-compromised people in trailers
- Coronavirus live updates: Mission District testing finds over half of infected are symptom free
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
- Wood industry needs fundamental change in export product lines, markets, say experts
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 28
- Coronavirus live updates: 53% of people who tested positive in Mission District had no symptoms
- 'The View' finally discusses Tara Reade allegations, co-hosts raise questions about Biden accuser's story
- Pandemic has yet to slow Joe Biden's high-dollar fundraisers - he's had 20 in 6 weeks
- World Cup 2010 live blog: 11 June
- Top 100 Wines 2008
Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân welcomes US counterpart Kamala Harris have 572 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.