Vietnamese tank crews to operate red tanks in “Tank Biathlon” contest

This year, 19 participating teams are divided into two groups. The Vietnamese Tank Contingent is in Group 1 with teams from Russia, China, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Venezuela and Syria.

At the event, Senior Colonel Phan Hai Long, Head of the Vietnamese Tank Contingent, picked a red signboard with No.2. It means that the Vietnamese tank crews will drive red tanks and compete in racetrack No.2.

After the opening ceremony of the Army Games 2021, the tank crews of the Vietnam People's Army will compete with their rivals from Mongolia, Venezuela and Syria in the second match of the qualifying round at 8.00 p.m. on August 23.

According to the games' regulations, after the qualifying round, eight best teams of Group 1 will compete in the semi-final round.

Speaking at the lot-drawing event, Senior Colonel Phan Hai Long said that it is a great honor for the Vietnamese tank crews to compete with strong teams. The Vietnamese competitors have made thorough preparations to achieve the best possible results at the "Tank Biathlon" contest.

Below are some photos of the lot-drawing event.

Reported from Moscow, Russia

Translated by Tran Hoai