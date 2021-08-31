Vietnamese Tank Contingent to play in Group 1 in next year’s Tank Biathlon contest

Vietnam's third tank crew, including chief of the crew Major Tran Viet Hai, gunner Captain Phan Anh Tuan, and driver Captain Nguyen Tien Chien, entered their competition with the third crews of Venezuela, Syria and Mongolia.

The Vietnamese tank crew has successfully completed their task, destroying all five targets and finishing the race after 24 minutes 45 seconds.

According to the announcement of the contest's jury, the Vietnamese Tank Contingent ranked the ninth among 11 participating teams with the overall time of three crews being one hour 21 minutes and 25 seconds.

They could not secure a ticket to the semi-final round of the Tank Biathlon event, but the Vietnamese Tank Contingent will still play in Group 1 next year.

The contingent's achievements this year are better than those last year. In Army Games 2020, three crews of the Vietnamese Tank Contingent only destroyed 11 out of 15 targets and finished their competitions with an overall time of one hour 44 minutes 18 seconds.

* On August 29, the Vietnamese Chemical Contingent completed their competition in the "Fire Training" stage of the "Safe Environment" contest of Army Games 2021, which was held on Korla Military Training Base, Xinjiang, China.

Shooters of the Vietnamese Chemical Contingent destroyed most of the targets. They ranked second in the competition, right after the host China, according to the results released by the contest's jury.

Notably, First Lieutenant Nguyen Duc Son and Second Lieutenant Pham Van Hoa were among the three foreign competitors with absolute achievements of the shooting competition.

The Vietnamese Chemical Contingent temporarily ranked third in the contest's overall tally. On August 31, they will compete in "Relay," the last stage of the "Safe Environment" contest.

* Also on August 29, the closing ceremony of the "Meridian" contest of the Army Games 2021 took place at Patriot Park in the suburbs of Moscow. The Vietnamese Meridian Contingent landed on the third place among six participating teams and was awarded a bronze medal.

