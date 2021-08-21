Vietnamese scientists, doctors master complex medical techniques

For example, a medical research team from the 108 Central Military Hospital in Hanoi successfully used autologous stem cells in the treatment of cerebral infarction, offering hope for stroke victims. Strokes are the third leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability worldwide.

This project is part of a Ministry of Science and Technology program on research, application and development of advanced technologies for public healthcare.

Vietnam continues to master multi-organ transplant technology

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hoang Ngoc, the project manager, said cerebral infarction accounts for about 80-85 percent of strokes, making its treatment one of the top goals of many health systems, including Vietnam's.

Another new direction is opening up great prospects for the medical industry – the application of stem cells in the treatment of nervous system disease, in general, and strokes in particular. Unlike organ transplants which require donors, stem cells can be harvested from patients themselves (autologous stem cells) or from someone else’s cells.

"The research team has successfully built and mastered the process of using autologous bone marrow stem cells in the treatment of stroke patients," said Ngoc.

Separating twins

According to evaluations of the Acceptance Council, the research has provided an effective method to improve the function of cerebral infarction patients, and reduce rehabilitation costs. Some patients can even return to work, easing their dependence on others.

The 108 Central Military Hospital is also a successful pioneer in lung transplantation from a brain dead donor in Vietnam. The first limb transplant in Southeast Asia, as well as the world’s first limb transplant from a living donor, was also performed at this hospital, helping the patient cope with disability.

Doctors preparing for an organ transplant

Another unit, the Military Medical Academy, undertook to study and perform intestinal transplantation from living donors.

Lieutenant General, Prof. Dr. Do Quyet, the project leader, said some 1,000 intestinal transplants have been successfully performed in 22 countries, including Vietnam. "This is a great achievement in the field of organ transplantation of Vietnam in general and of the Military Medical Academy in particular, after the successes in kidney, liver, heart transplant, pancreas and kidney transplants," Quyet said.

Other outstanding surgeries include separation of Siamese twins Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi at Children’s Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City; and robot applications in laparoscopic surgery to treat disease in children, such as cystic bile duct disease, hydronephrosis, and congenital colon bulge, all of which were performed successfully at the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital.

So far, 15 medical facilities in the Vietnamese health system are able to perform heart, kidney, liver, corneal, and hematopoietic stem cell transplants. Vietnam also continues to master the difficult techniques of multi- organ transplantation.

