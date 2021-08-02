Vietnamese quả sấu make their way to Australia

\

Dracontomelon – locally known as quả sấu – is hugely popular and widely used in Vietnamese cuisine. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

MELBOURNE — Twenty-two tonnes of Vietnamese dracontomelon – locally known as quả sấu – have arrived in Australia, said the Vietnamese Embassy’s trade representative office in the country.

This is the first time quả sấu was imported, marketed and distributed in Australia.

The souring agent, hugely popular and widely used in Vietnamese cuisine, fetches around AUD$18 per kilo or AUD$390,000 (VNĐ6.5 billion) for the whole shipment.

The trade office has printed brochures to introduce the fruit’s numerous uses and benefits to local merchants and consumers. It said the fruits have a lot of potential in Australia.

Despite the pandemic, Việt Nam’s agriculture exports to Australia during the first half of the year recorded a 52 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2019, reaching US$40 million.

The trade office said it has plans to promote the dracontomelon during the ongoing Việt Nam Dragon Fruit Week in Australia. — VNS