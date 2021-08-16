Vietnamese Professor Vo Tong Xuan honored by Japanese Consulate General

On this occasion, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu sent a letter of congratulations to Prof. Vo Tong Xuan.

Vo Tong Xuan is a scientist and researcher on agriculture in Vietnam, particularly in the Mekong Delta.

After graduating from Kyushu University in Japan in 1974, he studied rice cultivation techniques in the tropical region and successfully defended his Ph.D. thesis on agronomy.

After coming home, he worked at Can Tho University and continued working with Japanese experts to conduct research on rice farming.

In 1997, he went to Japan to participate in research on the models of Japanese agricultural cooperatives and arranged many field trips for Vietnamese farmers and policy makers.

In addition, over the past years, the professor has made outstanding contributions to promoting Vietnam – Japan agricultural cooperation.

Translated by Quynh Oanh