Vietnamese PhD students in Russia research post COVID-19 recovery model

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi and other health practitioners, officials of the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia, and academicians of the Russian Academy of Sciences attended the event.
Vietnamese PhD student at Moscow Medical University Truong Thi Tuyet at the exchange (Photo: VNA )
On behalf of the research team, Vietnamese PhD student at Moscow Medical University 2 Truong Thi Tuyet introduced a model of pulmonary rehabilitation utilising three gases including Helium, Hydrogen and Nitric Oxide. According to the report, this breathing support model has shown very positive results in the treatment of patients, helping their lungs recover significantly in a short time. Speaking at the event, Ambassador Khoi said Vietnam has taken interests in the experience of Russia scientists in combating the pandemic. The two sides had detailed and specific discussions regarding the application of COVID-19 treatment and prevention measures to curb the spread of the disease and bring people's lives back to normal.
