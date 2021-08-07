Vietnamese nationwide share love and compassion, joining the fight against the pandemic

Free masks are distributed by local authorities to people residing in the border areas of Dân Hóa Commune, Minh Hóa District in the central province of Quảng Bình. — VNA/VNS Photo Võ Dung
Over the past few months, the Vietnamese Government has taken strict and timely measures to curb the spread of the COVD-19 pandemic. In the war against the invisible deadly enemy, aside from the sacrifice of the unsung heroes who are the medical workers on the front lines, Vietnamese communities nationwide have also done their part by supporting each other within their capacity to get through this tough time. Everyone is longing for the day that Việt Nam will defeat the pandemic. — VNS
The Labour Confederation of Gò Vấp District in HCM City presents fresh vegetables to workers in need. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ
Good samaritans in Hà Nội have set up a box distributing free instant noodles, bread and drinking water for people in need on Trần Hưng Đạo Street, Hoàn Kiếm District. Each person can take from one to two items of each kind. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức
Members of Kitchen of Love programme prepare free meals for poor workers in Hà Nội. The meals are distributed at 11 am every day at 64 Nguyễn Phong Sắc Street, Cầu Giấy District. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức
Gifts of essential items are presented to poor workers and the homeless at Phú Mỹ Ward, District 7, HCM City. —VNA/VNS Photo Mai Thanh Hải
