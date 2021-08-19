Vietnamese leaders seek EU’s COVID-19 vaccine support amid dire shortage, severe outbreak

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Wednesday sent a letter to President of the European Council Charles Michel requesting the European Union (EU) share COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam.
President Phúc thanked the EU for its support, especially offering 2.4 million doses of vaccines to the country via COVAX Facility.
As Việt Nam is having difficulties in obtaining enough vaccines for the entire population of almost 100 million, as well as medical equipment, he requested that the EU provide maximum assistance for Việt Nam via donation and transferring of vaccines and sharing technology.
The president also asked the EU to supply medical equipment and share experiences in dealing with the pandemic, on the basis of the growing comprehensive partnership and cooperation.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also sent a letter to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the issue.
The PM spoke highly of the active development of Việt Nam-EU ties amid the pandemic.
He expressed his wish that the EU would consider assisting Việt Nam in vaccine supplies, as well as suggest the COVAX Facility prioritise the allocation of vaccines to Việt Nam and ASEAN member states.
To date, Việt Nam has administered close to 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and is quickly running out of the inventory of 20 million doses it has received, with the majority of COVAX commitment and bilateral contracts with Pfizer and AstraZeneca set to arrive in the final months of the year amid global shortage.
The country is undergoing a serious fourth wave of infections with several thousands of new cases recorded each day. — VNS
