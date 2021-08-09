Vietnamese lawyers in U.S., HCMC to donate 50,000 Moderna vials to HCMC

The Saigon Times

A vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. A group of Vietnamese lawyers in the United States and HCMC wants to donate 50,000 Moderna vials to HCMC – PHOTO: NLDO

HCMC – A group of Vietnamese lawyers in the United States and HCMC have decided to donate 50,000 vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to HCMC, contributing to the city's fight against the pandemic.

Lawyer Vo Duc Duy, a Vietnamese in the United States, and his partners have sent their suggestion to HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong and secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported.

They expected the municipal Party Committee and government to accept their suggestion, report it to the Ministry of Health and quickly complete procedures to receive the vaccine.

On August 9, Phung Cong Dung, head of the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, wrote to the HCMC government, proposing the city allow the committee to coordinate with the municipal government office and the departments of Foreign Affairs, Health and Customs to promptly receive the vaccine.

In related news, Tra Vinh Chairman Le Van Han on August 8 sent a document to the Ministry of Health, seeking its approval for the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association's (Lefaso) donation of 50,000 Vero Cell vaccine doses for Tra Vinh Province.

Lefaso had earlier proposed borrowing the vaccine from HCMC to vaccinate 9,000 workers of the association and workers of enterprises in Tra Vinh.

