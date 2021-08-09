Vietnamese lawyers in U.S., HCMC to donate 50,000 Moderna vials to HCMC
The Saigon Times
|A vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. A group of Vietnamese lawyers in the United States and HCMC wants to donate 50,000 Moderna vials to HCMC – PHOTO: NLDO
HCMC – A group of Vietnamese lawyers in the United States and HCMC have decided to donate 50,000 vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to HCMC, contributing to the city's fight against the pandemic.
Lawyer Vo Duc Duy, a Vietnamese in the United States, and his partners have sent their suggestion to HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong and secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported.
They expected the municipal Party Committee and government to accept their suggestion, report it to the Ministry of Health and quickly complete procedures to receive the vaccine.
On August 9, Phung Cong Dung, head of the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, wrote to the HCMC government, proposing the city allow the committee to coordinate with the municipal government office and the departments of Foreign Affairs, Health and Customs to promptly receive the vaccine.
In related news, Tra Vinh Chairman Le Van Han on August 8 sent a document to the Ministry of Health, seeking its approval for the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association's (Lefaso) donation of 50,000 Vero Cell vaccine doses for Tra Vinh Province.
Lefaso had earlier proposed borrowing the vaccine from HCMC to vaccinate 9,000 workers of the association and workers of enterprises in Tra Vinh.
- HCMC seeks measures to raise birthrate
- HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera presents “Music of the German Masters”
- Events in Hanoi & HCMC on June 3-9
- HCMC pilots smart camera system to ease traffic flow
- HCMC opera house hosts The Nutcracker
- Saigontourist introduces Vietnamese cuisine at tourism festival
- Deutsches Haus HCMC officially opened
- Overseas Vietnamese businesses mobilize to develop HCMC
- Plan to close underground market in HCMC canceled
- Vifa Home’s Furniture Banquet opens in HCMC
- WeWork to open two more coworking sites in HCMC
- ‘Sell-and-leave undercurrent’ concerns Vietnamese billionaires
- French restaurant opens in HCMC
- Red tape delays launch of HCM City metro line until 2021
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 25
- City Party Chief awards first prize to U.S. firm in innovation district contest
- Farm produce now available on online platforms
- ‘MyTrans – Let’s bus’ officially launched in HCM City
- HCM City localizes production of devices for smart urban areas
- Vietnam-South Korea FTA highly increases two way trade turnover
Vietnamese lawyers in U.S., HCMC to donate 50,000 Moderna vials to HCMC have 396 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.