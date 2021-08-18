Vietnamese honorary consul office inaugurated in India’s Bangalore

New Delhi (VNA) – An honorary consul office of Vietnam was inaugurated in Bangalore in India's southern state of Karnataka on August 18.
Being appointed as Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Bangalore , Srinivasa Murthy, 71, has become the first Honorary Consul of Vietnam in India, and the third person appointed by Vietnam worldwide in 2021.
He has experience in leading and managing many large enterprises and associations with roles such as Chairman of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of All India Incense Manufacturers Association, Chairman of the Cricket Association in Karnataka state and currently Chairman of The Mysore Silk Cloth Merchants’ Co-Operative Bank Ltd.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Murthy pledged to fulfil his role and roll out relevant activities, including citizen protection, support for the Vietnamese community in India, as well as efforts to promote Vietnam's image and people to friends in Karnataka in particular and India at large.
He will also work to foster cooperation activities in economy, trade, culture, people-to-people exchange between the Indian state and Vietnamese localities.
At present, many Vietnamese engineers are working at multinational corporations in Bangalore, which is dubbed as the "Silicon Valley" of India and Asia.
The appointment of an honorary consul aims to promptly meet the demand for protection of Vietnamese citizens' legitimate interests, and bolster the Vietnam-India economic and trade relations./.
- Police officer jumps into lake to rescue woman from sinking car
- Minnesota police release video of officers tasing and arresting NBA star Sterling Brown over parking violation
- Investigation launched after police officer caught punching woman on beach in video
- Belgium shooting: Attacker stabs two police officers and steals their guns before shooting them in 'terror-related' incident
- Two police officers killed in shooting in Belgium
- Trump tweets jubilantly at official U.S. embassy opening in Jerusalem
- What Macron said to the Malian ‘Spider-Man’ hero in Paris about citizenship was incredibly misguided
- Panama City shooting: Suspect killed after hours-long standoff with police
- Flight instructors kidnapped student and tried to 'ship him back' to China, police say
- Father accused of 'sadistically torturing' ten children found living amid human faeces and rotten food
- Indiana school shooting: Suspect in custody and at least two injured after shots fired at Noblesville middle school
- Kim Kardashian and Trump to meet at White House to discuss pardoning great-grandmother serving life sentence
- Weary Iraqis seek stability in first poll since Isis pushed out
- Doctor bought jet and Maserati from proceeds of unnecessary chemotherapy for his patients
- Two dead after car crashes into North Carolina restaurant
- Florida city accidentally sends ‘zombie alert’ to residents during power outage
- Starbucks closes 8,000 stores to give staff diversity training amid race storm
- Italy crisis: Potential prime minister fails to get support for stop-gap government as markets plunge
- US to shorten length of Chinese visas amid concerns over intellectual property theft
- Arkady Babchenko: Video shows moment colleagues of 'murdered' Russian journalist see him emerge alive at news conference
Vietnamese honorary consul office inaugurated in India’s Bangalore have 476 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at August 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.